Imre Szello Stops Toth To Retain WBO ...

Imre Szello Stops Toth To Retain WBO Regional Belt in Hungary

Imre Szello successfully defended his WBO Inter-Continental belt for the first time by a fifth round technical knockout over countryman Tamas Toth on Saturday evening in Szekesfehervar, Hungary. Szello took the control early on with his mobility and well-placed jabs and one-twos.

Chicago, IL

