Imre Szello Risks His WBO Regional Title Against Toth in Hungary
Undefeated Imre Szello is planning to defend his WBO Inter-Continental cruiserweight title for the first time against reigning Hungarian champion Tamas Toth in a grudge match serving as the main event of an already sold-out boxing card on Saturday night in Szekesfehervar, Hungary. WBO #10 rated Szello is favored to get the win and continue his route to an eventual world title opportunity at 200 pounds.
