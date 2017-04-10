Hungary's president signs bill aimed at Soros-founded school

Demonstrators chant slogans during a protest against the amendment of the higher education law that could force a Budapest university founded by billionaire American philanthropist George Soros to close, in front of the Ministry of Human Resources, in Budapest, Sunday, April 9, 2017. Hungarian President Janos Ader said Monday April 10, 2017, in a statement that he has signed the bill setting new conditions for foreign universities in Hungary in line with the Constitution, and called on the government to "immediately" begin talks with the affected institutions to secure compliance with the new rules.

