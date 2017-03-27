Hungarya s use of detention in the spotlight
Hungary should immediately address the excessive use of detention, the UN Subcommittee on the Prevention of Torture said on Friday at the end of an 11-day visit to the country. "We urge the Government of Hungary to effectively address the issue of alternatives to detention," said Mari Amos, the Head of Delegation.
