Hungary Urged to Discuss Potential Ch...

Hungary Urged to Discuss Potential Changes With Soros-founded University

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Protesters hold up lit mobile phones during a rally against legislation that could force the closure of the Soros-founded Central European University, in front of Parliament, in Budapest, Hungary, April 2, 2017. The Hungarian government should engage in "serious, urgent and good-faith talks" with Central European University about legal changes seen to be targeting the school founded by billionaire George Soros, a U.S. diplomat said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,237,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC