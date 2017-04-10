Hungary Urged to Discuss Potential Changes With Soros-founded University

Protesters hold up lit mobile phones during a rally against legislation that could force the closure of the Soros-founded Central European University, in front of Parliament, in Budapest, Hungary, April 2, 2017. The Hungarian government should engage in "serious, urgent and good-faith talks" with Central European University about legal changes seen to be targeting the school founded by billionaire George Soros, a U.S. diplomat said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.