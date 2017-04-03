Hungary: Showdown of 'illiberal state...

Hungary: Showdown of 'illiberal state' vs. 'open society'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

In this April 4, 2017 file photo a woman holds a placard with a photo of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, center, as demonstrators protest against the amendment of the higher education law seen by many as an action aiming at the closure of the Central European University, founded by Hungarian born US billionaire and businessman George Soros, outside the university's central building in Budapest, Hungary. Hungary's efforts to close the Central European University, are an extraordinary, risky step in Prime Minister Viktor Orban's plan to transform his country into an "illiberal state."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,396 • Total comments across all topics: 280,162,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC