Hungary: Showdown of 'illiberal state' vs. 'open society'

In this April 4, 2017 file photo a woman holds a placard with a photo of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, center, as demonstrators protest against the amendment of the higher education law seen by many as an action aiming at the closure of the Central European University, founded by Hungarian born US billionaire and businessman George Soros, outside the university's central building in Budapest, Hungary. Hungary's efforts to close the Central European University, are an extraordinary, risky step in Prime Minister Viktor Orban's plan to transform his country into an "illiberal state."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.