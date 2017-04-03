Hungary readies vote to rein in Soros...

Hungary readies vote to rein in Soros-founded university

14 hrs ago

Hungary may approve a new law as soon as Tuesday that could force a university founded by financier George Soros out of the country despite a protest against the plan in Budapest and condemnation abroad. People protest against Prime Minister Orban's efforts to force a George Soros-founded university out of the country in Budapest, Hungary, April 2, 2017.

Chicago, IL

