Hungary completes 2nd border fence meant to stop migrants

Friday Apr 28 Read more: Albany Times Union

A police car patrols between the border fences on the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, 180 kms southeast of Budapest, Hungary, Friday, April 28, 2017. Hungary's government says construction is complete of a second fence on the border with Serbia meant to stop any surge in the flow of migrants toward Western Europe.

