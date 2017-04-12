Hungarians Return to Street Protests ...

Hungarians Return to Street Protests as Pressure Mounts on Orban

Thousands of Hungarians protested in Budapest against a law that may shut down a university founded by billionaire George Soros, boosting pressure on Prime Minister Viktor Orban after the U.S called on his government to back down. Hungarians gathered in Heroes' Square, one of the capital's largest, HirTV private news channel reported on Wednesday.

