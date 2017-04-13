Hungarians protest against crackdown on education, NGO's

Hungarians protest against crackdown ...

3 hrs ago

Thousands of Hungarians protested in central Budapest on Wednesday against what they fear is a crackdown on free thought and education by government proposals to restrict foreign universities and non-government organisations. Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has advocated a self-styled "illiberal democracy", has said strong national governments were necessary to preserve the European way of life in the face of migration and multiculturalism -- at odds with liberal beliefs.



