Hungarian top court repeals village's ban on mosques, burkas

13 hrs ago

" Hungary's Constitutional Court has repealed a ban by a village led by a far-right mayor on the construction of mosques and headscarves like burkas and chadors worn by Muslim women. The court said Wednesday that the ban, also outlawing the activity of muezzins, infringed on freedoms of religion and speech.

