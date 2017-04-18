Hungarian prime ministera s onerous r...

Hungarian prime ministera s onerous rule threatens to shut down Soros university

Demonstrators in front of the parliament building in Budapest hold a banner reading "Let's stop Fidesz" as they protest an amendment of the higher education law seen by many as an action aiming at the closure of the Central ... more > BUDAPEST, Hungary - Hungary 's headstrong nationalist prime minister and Hungary 's most famous expatriate liberal billionaire are on a collision course in a battle over the future of a school. Protesters pledged to keep demonstrating against the government even after Prime Minister Viktor Orban pushed through legislation that critics fear could shut down a university founded by American-Hungarian investor and Democratic Party power broker George Soros .

