Humor, Sarcasm at Hungarian Anti-govt Protest in Budapest

Thousands of Hungarians are attending a "peace march for the government, for Russia and against everything else" organized by the satiric Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party. Saturday's protest is a sarcastic take on current events in Hungary, like the government's close ties to Russia and its campaign against the pro-migration policies of billionaire George Soros.

Chicago, IL

