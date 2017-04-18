Humor, sarcasm at Hungarian anti-govt protest in Budapest

Supporters of the Hungarian satirical Two-tailed Dog Party are carrying a banner reading: 'We will not be a colony' during their demonstration in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 22, 2017. Thousands of Hungarians are attend... The University of California at Berkeley is bracing for trouble next week, when conservative Ann Coulter has vowed to speak in defiance of the school's wishes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.