First Chinese freight train from Xi'an arrives in Budapest
Deputy Secretary of State Tamas Molnar , who is responsible for customs and international affairs of the Ministry of National Economy and Duan Jielong, Chinese Ambassador to Hungary cut a ribbon at the welcoming reception of a China-Europe freight train at Budapest, Hungary, on April 21, 2017. The first freight train from Xi'an, China to Budapest arrived here on Friday.
