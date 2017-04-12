Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.: Recent Market Activity

Based on a recommendation from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , Falcon wishes to confirm it is fully disclosed and is not aware of any reason for this activity. About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary.

