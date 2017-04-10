Exhibition at Ludwig Museum, Budapest features works by five artists of the P cs Workshop
The exhibition intends to present the activity and highlight the importance of a neo-avant-garde artist group that operated on the blind spot of the Hungarian arts scene and that has received little attention by art historians so far. Towards the end of the sixties, five members of a loosely organized group of several artists gradually seceded and continued working together in the seventies as a smaller group.
