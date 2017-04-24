"Ex Oriente Lux" - Nyiregyhaza Univer...

"Ex Oriente Lux" - Nyiregyhaza University Opens...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Millbury

The Faculty for Ukrainian Language and Culture Studies is to be reopened in the Nyiregyhaza University, in eastern Hungary, the government commissioner for development in northeast Hungary and the Transcarpathian region said. The college is a representative of regional and Hungarian culture and education in the world, and at the same time a representative of international culture in the heart of the Nyirseg region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 280,596,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC