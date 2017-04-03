EU lawmakers want action against Hung...

EU lawmakers want action against Hungary after law targets Soros

A group representing a majority of European Union lawmakers said on Wednesday they wanted the European Parliament to start disciplinary proceedings against Hungary after a crackdown on foreign universities pushed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban. A demonstrator holds up a banner saying "Veto" during a rally against a new law passed by Hungarian parliament which could force the Soros-founded Central European University out of Hungary, in Budapest, Hungary, April 4, 2017.

