Chinese Film Festival starts in Hunga...

Chinese Film Festival starts in Hungary with bolt of star power

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: China Daily

Head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Liu Qibao and Balog Zoltan , Hungary's human resources minister, jointly inaugurated this year's Chinese Film Festival in Hungary, which kicked off in Budapest on Sunday. [Photo/China News Service] Moviegoers in Hungary can watch five Chinese films starring renowned actors this week during the 2017 Chinese Film Festival, which kicked off in Budapest on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,595 • Total comments across all topics: 280,544,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC