Chinese Film Festival starts in Hungary with bolt of star power
Head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Liu Qibao and Balog Zoltan , Hungary's human resources minister, jointly inaugurated this year's Chinese Film Festival in Hungary, which kicked off in Budapest on Sunday. [Photo/China News Service] Moviegoers in Hungary can watch five Chinese films starring renowned actors this week during the 2017 Chinese Film Festival, which kicked off in Budapest on Sunday.
