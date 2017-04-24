Budapest protesters see growing Russi...

Budapest protesters see growing Russian sway over Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary - About 2,000 people have rallied against what they say is Russia's growing influence on Hungary and the authoritarian tendencies of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Monday evening's protest was held a few blocks from the Russian embassy in Budapest after police banned the event from taking place closer to the building.

