Budapest international book festival ...

Budapest international book festival awards grand prize to Turkish writer Pamuk

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Turkish winner of Nobel Prize in Literature Orhan Pamuk receives the Budapest Grand Prize on the opening day of the 24th Budapest International Book Festival in Budapest, Hungary on April 20, 2017. The 24th Budapest International Book Festival was inaugurated on Thursday with the attribution of the Budapest Grand Prize to Turkish winner of Nobel Prize in Literature Orhan Pamuk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,518 • Total comments across all topics: 280,449,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC