Budapest international book festival awards grand prize to Turkish writer Pamuk
Turkish winner of Nobel Prize in Literature Orhan Pamuk receives the Budapest Grand Prize on the opening day of the 24th Budapest International Book Festival in Budapest, Hungary on April 20, 2017. The 24th Budapest International Book Festival was inaugurated on Thursday with the attribution of the Budapest Grand Prize to Turkish winner of Nobel Prize in Literature Orhan Pamuk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott...
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC