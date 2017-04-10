Buda-Past: Do You Think You Know Buda...

Buda-Past: Do You Think You Know Budapest?

Do you know which historic square of Pest can be seen on this vintage pictures and approximately when it was taken? For decades this square was known as Roosevelt ter after the long-serving American president. The square offers one of the best views of Castle Hill in Budapest from the Pest side.

