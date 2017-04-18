'Beauty and the Beast' Star Luke Evan...

'Beauty and the Beast' Star Luke Evans Shows Off Muscles in Hot Workout Video -- Watch

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ETonline

The Beauty and the Beast star showed off his muscles in an Instagram video on Thursday, proving that it takes hard work to maintain his chiseled physique. The Welsh actor also treated fans to a Throwback Thursday snap with his co-stars from The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies at Comic-Con in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,333 • Total comments across all topics: 280,478,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC