Beachwood High School Orchestra plays...

Beachwood High School Orchestra plays venues in Austria, Hungary

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Members of the string orchestra had the opportunity to play one-hour concerts in Sulzberg and Vienna, Austria and in Budapest, Hungary during their trip abroad, which lasted from March 23-30. Serving as chaperones were members of the Friends of the Beachwood Orchestra , which helped raise funds for the trip, and parents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,478 • Total comments across all topics: 280,070,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC