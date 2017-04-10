Artists criticise Hungary law targeti...

Artists criticise Hungary law targeting CEU university

A group comprising leading writers, poets and academics from across the world is calling for an investigation into a bill that could shut the Central European University in Budapest. Award-winning poet and translator George Szirtes, a Briton who was born in Hungary, published the open letter to Viktor Orban, Hungary's prime minister, on April 10 - the day the law was signed.

Chicago, IL

