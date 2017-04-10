70,000 march in Budapest to protest legislative attack on Central European University

Joe writes, "Hungarians rose up in one of the largest protests against the seven-year rule of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday, protesting against new legislation that could force out of the country one of its top international universities." The Central European University , a school founded by U.S. financier George Soros, could be forced to leave Hungary after a bill passed in Parliament this week by Orban's Fidesz party set stringent, new conditions under which it must operate.

