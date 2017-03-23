The Latest: 5,000 people aided lawyer...

The Latest: 5,000 people aided lawyers group to rate Gorsuch

A committee evaluating Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the Supreme Court contacted almost 5,000 people nationwide who might have knowledge of his qualifications before unanimously giving him a well-qualified rating. The American Bar Association's Nancy Scott Degan says the committee evaluating Supreme Court nominees doesn't give a well-qualified rating lightly.

