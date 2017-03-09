"Sing" wins Best Live Action Short Film Award at Oscars
Hungarian film director Kristof Deak attends a press conference of film "Sing" in Budapest, Hungary, March 8, 2017. Hungarian film "Sing" directed by Kristof Deak won the award for Best Live Action Short Film at the 89th Academy Awards.
