RIP Ronnie Moran: 15 Belting Vintage Photos Of 'Mr Liverpool' In His Pomp

The sad news doing the rounds this morning is that Ronnie Moran, bona fide Liverpool club legend, has passed away at the age of 83. Moran joined the Reds as a 15-year-old in 1949 and duly spent his entire playing career at the club, making 379 appearances, many of which as captain. He then moved into coaching at the behest of Bill Shankly, thus forming part of the iconic 'Boot Room Boys' alongside Shanks, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Reuben Bennett.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Who Ate All The Pies.