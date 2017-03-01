Movie guide: Capsule listings
Ratings by the Motion Picture Association of America are: for general audiences; parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; no one 17 and younger admitted. Capsule reviews are by Kenneth Turan , Justin Chang , Rebecca Keegan , Mark Olsen and other reviewers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i...
|Feb 14
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott...
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ...
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC