Movie guide: Capsule listings

Movie guide: Capsule listings

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Ratings by the Motion Picture Association of America are: for general audiences; parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; no one 17 and younger admitted. Capsule reviews are by Kenneth Turan , Justin Chang , Rebecca Keegan , Mark Olsen and other reviewers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb 14 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,253,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC