Jackson begins work as VR interim manager

When the Villa Rica City Council meets Thursday, an interim city manager will be on hand to present items for the council's attention. Mike Jackson, who has served in similar posts for several other cities in Georgia, will be briefing the council members on the several items on their agenda for the council's regular monthly work session, to be held at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Chicago, IL

