Hungary toughens border defense a year after migrant pact
" A year after the European Union struck a deal with Turkey to stem the flow of migrants into Europe, asylum-seekers are still finding their way into Hungary " and the country's populist government is doubling down protection of its border with Serbia with a new fence and controversial asylum rules. Hungary first built anti-migrant fences on its borders with Serbia and Croatia in late 2015 " at the height of the migrant flow on the Balkan route, when sometimes thousands of people passed through Hungary each day on their way to Germany and other destinations in Western Europe.
