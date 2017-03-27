Hungary 'ready to detain all migrants'

Convicts with the help of wards build a fence of the second defence line behind the first protective fence on the border between Hungary and Serbia near Kelebia, Hungary, 1 March 2017. [Sandor Ujvari/EPA] Hungary said yesterday it was ready to begin detaining asylum-seekers in camps on its southern border with Serbia after passing a law this month that has drawn criticism from rights groups and the UN.

