Hungary law will target Soros-backed groups
Budapest, Hungary a Lawmakers from Hungary's governing Fidesz party will likely submit a new law regulating non-governmental organizations within two weeks, a party spokesman said Wednesday. The law that would require "agent organizations" seeking to influence Hungarian politics to reveal the sources of any foreign funding is widely viewed as targeting groups backed by Hungarian-born U.S. financier George Soros.
Discussions
|A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i...
|Feb 14
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott...
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ...
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
