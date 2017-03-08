Hungary law will target Soros-backed ...

Hungary law will target Soros-backed groups

Budapest, Hungary a Lawmakers from Hungary's governing Fidesz party will likely submit a new law regulating non-governmental organizations within two weeks, a party spokesman said Wednesday. The law that would require "agent organizations" seeking to influence Hungarian politics to reveal the sources of any foreign funding is widely viewed as targeting groups backed by Hungarian-born U.S. financier George Soros.

Chicago, IL

