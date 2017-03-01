Hungary: Group which led Olympic bid ...

Hungary: Group which led Olympic bid retreat enters politics

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

In this feb. 17, 2017 file photo the president of the civic Momentum Movement Andras Fekete-Gyor, center, submits the collected signatures of Budapest residents against the bid of the Hungarian capital to host the the 2024 summer Olympic games in Budapest, in the Municipal Electoral Office, in Budapest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb 14 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,507 • Total comments across all topics: 279,356,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC