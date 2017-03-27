Hungary Could Force Out Soros-founded University With New Law

Hungarian-born U.S. billionaire and investor George Soros is seen ahead of a lecture at the Central European University , founded by him, in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 26, 2009. Hungary's crackdown on foreign-funded NGOs is spilling over into a tightening of rules on foreign universities, which could shutter Budapest's Central European University , a stalwart of liberal international education in the country.

