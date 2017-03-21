Fifteen Hungarian Restaurants To Visi...

Fifteen Hungarian Restaurants To Visit On World Day Of French Cuisine

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Fifteen Hungarian restaurants will join this year the Gout de France/Good France worldwide programme promoting French cuisine on March 21, the French ambassador to Hungary said on Monday. Launched three years ago, the programme is joined altogether by 2,000 restaurants preparing a French menu in 150 countries around the world, Eric Fournier told public television channel M1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,309 • Total comments across all topics: 279,716,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC