Fifteen Hungarian Restaurants To Visit On World Day Of French Cuisine
Fifteen Hungarian restaurants will join this year the Gout de France/Good France worldwide programme promoting French cuisine on March 21, the French ambassador to Hungary said on Monday. Launched three years ago, the programme is joined altogether by 2,000 restaurants preparing a French menu in 150 countries around the world, Eric Fournier told public television channel M1.
