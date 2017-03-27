EU commissioner calls on Hungary to c...

EU commissioner calls on Hungary to comply with asylum rules

EU Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, Dimitris Avramopoulos speaks during a joint press conference with Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter at the interior ministry in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, ... BUDAPEST, Hungary - Hungary's new legislation allowing for the detention of asylum-seekers in shipping containers at border camps took effect Tuesday, with the European Union's commissioner for migration saying that it needs to comply with the bloc's rules. Dimitris Avramopoulos said that EU and Hungarian experts will meet to discuss the new law, which has been sharply criticized by U.N. agencies and human rights advocates.

Chicago, IL

