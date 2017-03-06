EU clears Hungary to build Russia-fin...

EU clears Hungary to build Russia-financed nuclear reactors

11 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

The European Union has cleared Hungary to build two nuclear reactors with Russian help after Budapest made commitments to safeguard competition in the energy sector. The Hungarian deal for Russia to build the two additional reactors at the Paks nuclear plant, which was struck three years ago, had been held up because of the EU's regulatory scrutiny.

