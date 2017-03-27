Emir receives credentials of seven ne...

Emir receives credentials of seven new ambassadors

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: The HH Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received at his Emiri Diwan office on Monday the credentials of seven news Ambassadors to the State of Qatar. The HH Emir received the credentials of HE Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa Shirish Soni, HE Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines Alan L. Timbayan, HE Ambassador of the Republic of Hungary Fodor Barnabas, and HE Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey Fikret Ozer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,877,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC