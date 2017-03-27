Emir receives credentials of seven new ambassadors
Doha: The HH Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received at his Emiri Diwan office on Monday the credentials of seven news Ambassadors to the State of Qatar. The HH Emir received the credentials of HE Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa Shirish Soni, HE Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines Alan L. Timbayan, HE Ambassador of the Republic of Hungary Fodor Barnabas, and HE Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey Fikret Ozer.
