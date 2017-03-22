Death toll in Hungarian bus crash in ...

Death toll in Hungarian bus crash in Italy rises to 17

BUDAPEST, Hungary - The director of Hungary's Military Hospital says a survivor of a January bus crash in Verona, Italy, has died, raising the death toll to 17. Robert Tamas said Wednesday that the male passenger, about 40 years old, was the most-severely burned survivor of the Jan. 20 crash of the bus carrying mostly Hungarian high school students returning from a skiing trip in France. Tamas said the man died of pneumonia.

