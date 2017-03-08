David Lemieux vs. Curtis Stevens - Undercard Information

Before David Lemieux and Curtis "The Cerebral Assassin" Stevens meet for their main event slugfest, Golden Boy Promotions has lined up a full slate of top-talent fan favorites to round out a stacked undercard featuring newly signed Yuriorkis "El Ciclon de Guantnamo" Gamboa against Rene "Gemelo" Alvarado as the televised co-main event. "Not only did we want to bring the fans an action-packed main event likely to be a Fight of the Year candidate, we also want to give an entertaining undercard to match," said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions.

