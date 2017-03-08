David Lemieux vs. Curtis Stevens - Un...

David Lemieux vs. Curtis Stevens - Undercard Information

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Before David Lemieux and Curtis "The Cerebral Assassin" Stevens meet for their main event slugfest, Golden Boy Promotions has lined up a full slate of top-talent fan favorites to round out a stacked undercard featuring newly signed Yuriorkis "El Ciclon de Guantnamo" Gamboa against Rene "Gemelo" Alvarado as the televised co-main event. "Not only did we want to bring the fans an action-packed main event likely to be a Fight of the Year candidate, we also want to give an entertaining undercard to match," said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb 14 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,803 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC