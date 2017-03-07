Competitors named for this year's Van...

Competitors named for this year's Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

The 30 competitors have been named for this year's Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, to be held May 25 through June 10 at Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall. They were selected from 290 pianists who applied for the contest, one of the most prominent music competitions in the world.

Chicago, IL

