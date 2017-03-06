Brave move for Spirit champion Griffin
TIME Bendigo Spirit MVP Kelsey Griffin will take her first official steps into coaching, signing with the Young Bendigo Lady Braves as an assistant coach. Griffin will serve as backing for coach and former Spirit player Megan Moody during this year's Big V Youth League Championship season, starting this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bendigo Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i...
|Feb 14
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott...
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ...
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC