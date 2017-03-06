Brave move for Spirit champion Griffin

Brave move for Spirit champion Griffin

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bendigo Advertiser

TIME Bendigo Spirit MVP Kelsey Griffin will take her first official steps into coaching, signing with the Young Bendigo Lady Braves as an assistant coach. Griffin will serve as backing for coach and former Spirit player Megan Moody during this year's Big V Youth League Championship season, starting this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bendigo Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb 14 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,476 • Total comments across all topics: 279,372,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC