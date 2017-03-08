Black Sabbath officially calls it quits on Facebook
Singer Ozzy Osbourne performs during the concert of the English rock band Black Sabbath in Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 1, 2016. Ozzy Osbourne and his bandmates played their final show last month in their native Birmingham, England and now they've confirmed the group is dead and buried.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i...
|Feb 14
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott...
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ...
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC