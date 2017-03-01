Beth Tfiloh Teachers - Empowered' by ...

Beth Tfiloh Teachers - Empowered' by Experience at Budapest Jewish School

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Baltimore Jewish Times

After more than a week visiting their partner Jewish day school in Budapest, Hungary, seven Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School teachers came back reinvigorated. Beth Tfiloh and Scheiber Sandor Gimnazium in Budapest are multiyear partner schools through SOS International, an organization that works to bridge Jewish communities in Eastern Europe and the United States through schools.

