World Congress of Families XI, The Bu...

World Congress of Families XI, The Budapest Family Summit, to be Held in Hungary, May 24-28, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Christian Newswire

Hungarian Government Delegation to Attend Feb. 2nd National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC Contact: Larry Jacobs, Managing Director, World Congress of Families , 815-997-7106, ljacobs@profam.org WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The World Congress of Families is proud to announce that World Congress of Families XI will take place in Budapest, Hungary, May 24-28, 2017. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Hungary has a well-deserved reputation as one of the most family-friendly countries in Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
News Romanian tricolor on Hungarian Day and burned H... (Mar '13) Aug '16 Hungarian 101 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,861 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC