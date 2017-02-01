World Congress of Families XI, The Budapest Family Summit, to be Held in Hungary, May 24-28, 2017

Hungarian Government Delegation to Attend Feb. 2nd National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC Contact: Larry Jacobs, Managing Director, World Congress of Families , 815-997-7106, ljacobs@profam.org WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The World Congress of Families is proud to announce that World Congress of Families XI will take place in Budapest, Hungary, May 24-28, 2017. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Hungary has a well-deserved reputation as one of the most family-friendly countries in Europe.

