The EU country who cracked down on Muslim migrants
Bounty hunters chasing immigrants on horses, a 110-mile razor fence and bans on new mosques: ANDREW MALONE reports from the EU country whose brutal crackdown on Muslim migrants makes Trump look liberal At first glance, the video looks like a Hollywood thriller. Set to strident, aggressive music, it shows a group of muscular men using motorbikes, helicopters and even horses to race across the countryside in pursuit of human quarry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott...
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ...
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely...
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
|Romanian tricolor on Hungarian Day and burned H... (Mar '13)
|Aug '16
|Hungarian 101
|104
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC