Telenor Hungary expands 150Mbps LTE to small villages

The company's statement highlighted that in sparsely populated areas its 'Hipernet' 4G network can offer an alternative to low-speed fixed line internet, whilst Telenor added that in 2017 it will expand 4G services to a further 500 villages whilst improving both indoor and outdoor -A) base stations in Budapest, Balaton, Gyor, Szombathely, Szekesfehervar and Veszprem. As previously reported by TeleGeography's CommsUpdate, Telenor Hungary launched -A with 300Mbps theoretical download speeds in May 2016 in inner-city districts of Budapest and parts of Gyor.

