Telenor Hungary expands 150Mbps LTE to small villages
The company's statement highlighted that in sparsely populated areas its 'Hipernet' 4G network can offer an alternative to low-speed fixed line internet, whilst Telenor added that in 2017 it will expand 4G services to a further 500 villages whilst improving both indoor and outdoor -A) base stations in Budapest, Balaton, Gyor, Szombathely, Szekesfehervar and Veszprem. As previously reported by TeleGeography's CommsUpdate, Telenor Hungary launched -A with 300Mbps theoretical download speeds in May 2016 in inner-city districts of Budapest and parts of Gyor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i...
|Feb 14
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott...
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ...
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC